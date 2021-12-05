 Skip to main content
Happy birthday, Mary Yarrow-Hoppe

Mary Yarrow-Hoppe

Mary Yarrow-Hoppe

90th Birthday Celebration

Mary Yarrow-Hoppe will celebrate her 90th birthday December 12, with a family dinner.

Mary’s children are Linda Stoner (deceased), Ray Yarrow and Kathy De Neut Cornelius. Mary has six grandchildren: Susanna, Greyson, Kameo, Uriah, Mason, Tyler and five great grandchildren. Mary’s husbands, Roy Yarrow and John Hoppe are deceased.

Mary is retired from employment with the State of Iowa where she was a manager of the Iowa La Porte City liquor store. She worked at Iowa Work Force Development for a brief time.

Please join us in celebrating by showering her with cards at 2798 Flynn Drive, Missoula, MT 59808 or phoning at 406-549-0665.

