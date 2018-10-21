Happy Birthday, Marvin Long!
CEDAR FALLS — Marvin Long will celebrate his 80th birthday, hosted by his family.
Hope you can join us at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
Marvin was born Oct. 27, 1938, and he married Dixie Shepard Long on Oct. 8, 1960.
His family includes two daughters, Melody Collins and Pamela Foland, a son, Rodney, deceased, and six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
No gifts, please.
