Happy Birthday, Mariam Kackley!
Please come and help Mariam celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at First Wesleyan Church (New Beginnings), 205 Hammond Ave., Waterloo.
It’s hosted by her son, Ron (Beth) Stevens Sr., and grandchildren, Ron (Joanie) Stevens Jr., and Teresa Hundley.
