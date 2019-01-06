Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy Birthday, Mariam Kackley!

Please come and help Mariam celebrate her 90th birthday at an open house from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at First Wesleyan Church (New Beginnings), 205 Hammond Ave., Waterloo.

It’s hosted by her son, Ron (Beth) Stevens Sr., and grandchildren, Ron (Joanie) Stevens Jr., and Teresa Hundley.

