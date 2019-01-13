Happy Birthday, Margaret E. Phelps!
The Phelps family invites you to Margaret E. Phelps’ 85th Birthday Open House.
Jan. 20, 2019, 2-4 pm.
Trinity United Methodist Church, 1400 W. Bremer Ave., Waverly, 50677.
Margaret is longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Her late husband, Walter B. Phelps, was pastor of Trinity from 1978-1985. She is still active in various organizations.
