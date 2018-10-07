Happy Birthday, Lorraine Corcoran!
FAIRBANK — The family of Lorraine Corcoran is honoring her with a card shower in celebration of her 80th birthday on Oct. 14.
Help Lorraine have a great birthday by sending a memory or birthday greeting to her at 702 Front St., Fairbank 50629.
