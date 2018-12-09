Happy Birthday, Judy Anton!
Judy Anton will celebrate her 80th birthday with an open house from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City.
The event is hosted by her family, but call Nancy for questions.
She was born Dec. 11 in Janesville to Dorothy and Jack Sickles. She married Larry Anton in August 1961.
Judy has been a farmer and homemaker.
Her family includes Bryan and Lori, Paul and Shelly and Nancy and Brice, eight children and one great-grandchild on the way.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Send a card or Facebook her a message!
