Helen Busch Curtis will celebrate her 80 birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 16, at First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay St., Cedar Falls.

She was born Sept. 15, 1938, in Marcus.

Hosting the event will be her four daughters.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

