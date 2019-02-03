Try 1 month for 99¢
The family of Gladys Piehl would like to honor her with a card shower in celebration of her 95th birthday.

She was born Feb. 9, 1924, to John and Ella Hagenow of Readlyn.

Gladys and her late husband Erwin Piehl lived and farmed east of Readlyn for many years. They belong to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Readlyn.

Her family includes Elaine and Arnold Klocke of Chanhassen, Minn., Loren and Donna Piehl of Sumner, Ardith and Jim Vandercook of Amarillo, Texas, Myron and Joyce Piehl of Cedar Falls and Lora Klein of West Union; 19 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards and birthday wishes may be sent to Gladys Piehl, P.O. Box 486, Fairbank 50629.

