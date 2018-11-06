Gerald “Jerry” Rogers will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.
He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Cedar Falls. He married Joan M. Roehr; she passed away in 2015.
Jerry is retired from John Deere.
His family includes stepdaughters Peggy Wilson, Penni Teare and Pam DenHartog, along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at Senior Star, 4502 Elmore Ave., Apt. 158, Davenport 52807.
