Jerry Rogers

Jerry Rogers and family

Gerald “Jerry” Rogers will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Nov. 12, 1938, in Cedar Falls. He married Joan M. Roehr; she passed away in 2015.

Jerry is retired from John Deere.

His family includes stepdaughters Peggy Wilson, Penni Teare and Pam DenHartog, along with seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at Senior Star, 4502 Elmore Ave., Apt. 158, Davenport 52807.

