Gene Calkins is 80 years old today.
He was born Nov. 4, 1938, in La Porte City.
Gene is a retired barber, John Deere worker and armored truck driver.
His family includes wife Susan, children Jeff, Denise Wolf and Scot, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Gene celebrated his birthday with family dinners.
