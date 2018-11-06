Try 1 month for 99¢
Gene Calkins is 80 years old today.

He was born Nov. 4, 1938, in La Porte City.

Gene is a retired barber, John Deere worker and armored truck driver.

His family includes wife Susan, children Jeff, Denise Wolf and Scot, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Gene celebrated his birthday with family dinners.

