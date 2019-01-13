Try 1 month for 99¢
Frances Bergman

Frances Bergman

Happy Birthday, Frances Bergman!

Frances Bergman will celebrate her 90th birthday on Jan. 18 with a card shower and family get-together.

She resides in Johnston with her husband, Harold.

Cards may be mailed to:

Frances Bergman

6750 Corporate Drive

Room 411

Johnston, IA 50131

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments