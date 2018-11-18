Try 1 month for 99¢
Darrel Loveless

Darrel Loveless

Happy Birthday, Darrel Loveless!

Darrel Loveless will celebrate his 80th birthday early with an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Road, Washburn, hosted by his wife and children. He will also celebrate with a trip to Arizona in December.

He was born Dec. 27, 1938, in rural La Porte City to Orville and Gezenna Loveless.

Darrel retired from John Deere in 1993 and was former mayor of La Porte City.

His family includes his wife, Sharon, daughter Lisa (Scott) Bulow, son Brian Loveless, stepdaughter Lisa Frickson and stepson Bryan Johnson. He also has five grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren.

No invitations are being sent.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments