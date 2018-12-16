Try 1 month for 99¢
Carol Weichers

Carol Weichers

Happy Birthday, Carol Weichers!

Join us in celebrating the 80th birthday of Carol Weichers by sharing a card or story.

Carol is retired from Weichers Tax Service and is a loving mother to Teresa and Brett DeLaHunt, Wayne and Lori Weichers and Pam and Ross Todd.

Carol Weichers

in care of Bayshore Inn

1955 W. Casino Drive

Laughlin, NV 89029

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments