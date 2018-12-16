Happy Birthday, Carol Weichers!
Join us in celebrating the 80th birthday of Carol Weichers by sharing a card or story.
Carol is retired from Weichers Tax Service and is a loving mother to Teresa and Brett DeLaHunt, Wayne and Lori Weichers and Pam and Ross Todd.
Carol Weichers
in care of Bayshore Inn
1955 W. Casino Drive
Laughlin, NV 89029
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.