Carol Rogers Hoeweler

Carol Rogers Hoeweler will celebrate her 80th birthday with a family road trip to Texas and Colorado.

She was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Cedar Falls.

Her family includes children Steve Van Deest (deceased), Carla Leyen and Colleen Starnes, six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Please celebrate by wearing "Bling" on New Year's Day!

