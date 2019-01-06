Happy Birthday, Betty F. Reynolds-Kuhl!
The family of Betty F. Reynolds-Kuhl would like to honor her by requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday.
She was born Jan. 13, 1929, to John and Ada Burroughs of Allison.
Betty and her late husband, Donald “Bud” Reynolds, owned and operated Quick Delivery Moving & Storage Co. in Waterloo for many years. She later was married to Melvin Kuhl (deceased).
She is a longtime member of Grace Reformed Church.
Her family includes daughters Sandra (Jim), Cynthia, Sonia and Sue (J.R); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
Cards and birthday wishes can be sent to Rosewood Estate, 1117 Maxhelen Blvd, No. 328, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.