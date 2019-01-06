Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy Birthday, Betty F. Reynolds-Kuhl!

The family of Betty F. Reynolds-Kuhl would like to honor her by requesting a card shower in celebration of her 90th birthday.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929, to John and Ada Burroughs of Allison.

Betty and her late husband, Donald “Bud” Reynolds, owned and operated Quick Delivery Moving & Storage Co. in Waterloo for many years. She later was married to Melvin Kuhl (deceased).

She is a longtime member of Grace Reformed Church.

Her family includes daughters Sandra (Jim), Cynthia, Sonia and Sue (J.R); nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Cards and birthday wishes can be sent to Rosewood Estate, 1117 Maxhelen Blvd, No. 328, Waterloo 50701.

