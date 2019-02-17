Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy Birthday, Avis Muether!

A gala gathering of family and friends was held in Peoria, Ariz., in honor of Avis Muether’s 90th birthday.

She was born Jan. 12, 1929, to Thomas and Carrie Ritchie of Waterloo.

She married Alfred Muether on Feb. 4, 1951, and together they retired from Muether’s Super Valu in 1985. He died in 2006.

The gathering was hosted by her children, Anthony of Waterloo, Barbara (Jim) Bronson of Glendale, Ariz., Cindy (Chris) Fenimore of Terre Haute, Ind., and Debra (Jim) Etringer of Waterloo.

Her family includes six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

