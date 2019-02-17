Happy Birthday, Avis Muether!
A gala gathering of family and friends was held in Peoria, Ariz., in honor of Avis Muether’s 90th birthday.
She was born Jan. 12, 1929, to Thomas and Carrie Ritchie of Waterloo.
She married Alfred Muether on Feb. 4, 1951, and together they retired from Muether’s Super Valu in 1985. He died in 2006.
The gathering was hosted by her children, Anthony of Waterloo, Barbara (Jim) Bronson of Glendale, Ariz., Cindy (Chris) Fenimore of Terre Haute, Ind., and Debra (Jim) Etringer of Waterloo.
Her family includes six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.