Happy Birthday, Arthur Buseman!

KESLEY — Arthur Buseman is celebrating his 80th birthday.

He was born Dec. 6, 1938, to Albert and Reka Buseman in Kesley.

His wife, June, passed away last year on June 2, 2017. Art and June were married 53 years.

Cards may be sent to him at 26687, Second St., Kesley 50649.

Thank you to my friends and family for the making my day so special with the birthday

cards!

