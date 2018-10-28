Try 1 month for 99¢
Happy Birthday, Annabelle Dohlman!

Annabelle Dohlman is celebrating her 90th birthday with a family gathering at a later date.

She was born Oct. 29, 1928.

Cards may be sent to 706 Cherry St., Allison 50602.

