Happy 100th birthday, Tillie Considine!

APLINGTON — Tillie Considine will celebrate her 100th birthday at an open house Jan. 15. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Assisted Living Maple Manor in Aplington.

The honoree requests no gifts; no invitations are being sent.

Tillie Considine was born Jan. 16, 1923, the daughter of Tom and Jessie Buseman. She married Don Considine on Oct. 20, 1950.

She has one child, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes for her card shower can be sent to 343 Parriott, Aplington IA, 50604.