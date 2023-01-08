 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 100th birthday, Tillie Considine!

  • 0
tillie considine.jpg

Tillie Considine 

APLINGTON — Tillie Considine will celebrate her 100th birthday at an open house Jan. 15. The event is from 2 to 4 p.m. at Assisted Living Maple Manor in Aplington.

The honoree requests no gifts; no invitations are being sent.

Tillie Considine was born Jan. 16, 1923, the daughter of Tom and Jessie Buseman. She married Don Considine on Oct. 20, 1950.

She has one child, three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Birthday wishes for her card shower can be sent to 343 Parriott, Aplington IA, 50604.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News