Happy 100th birthday, Kathleen Keefer!

TRAER — Kathleen Keefer will celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. An open house hosted by her family will be held at the Traer library from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

No invitations are being sent out; and the birthday girl requests no gifts.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 254, Traer, IA, 50675

Kathleen H. Keefer was born on a farm outside of Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 17, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Hiltabidel. She was a twin to her brother, Kenneth, and one of six children. She was married to Samuel Keefer; they later divorced.

She has three children: Robert Keefer of Raleigh, N.C., Mark Keefer (Dotti) of Traer, and Sue Swinehart (David) of Fort Collins, CO. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Prior to her divorce, she was a hard-working parent and wife, volunteering at hospitals, churches and was a den mother in scouting. After her divorce, she worked for Sears, Cedar Falls school system, Ramada Inn, Schutlz Manufacturing, and her deepest joy — Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging, as it was then called.

She has been a member of PEO for over 60 years, having been the principal founding member of a chapter in Bellaire, Ohio.