 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Happy 100th birthday, Kathleen Keefer!

  • 0
kathleen keefer.jpg

Kathleen Keefer 

TRAER — Kathleen Keefer will celebrate her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. An open house hosted by her family will be held at the Traer library from 2 to 5 p.m. today.

No invitations are being sent out; and the birthday girl requests no gifts.

Cards may be sent to her at P.O. Box 254, Traer, IA, 50675

Kathleen H. Keefer was born on a farm outside of Omaha, Neb., on Jan. 17, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Anna Hiltabidel. She was a twin to her brother, Kenneth, and one of six children. She was married to Samuel Keefer; they later divorced.

She has three children: Robert Keefer of Raleigh, N.C., Mark Keefer (Dotti) of Traer, and Sue Swinehart (David) of Fort Collins, CO. She has five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Prior to her divorce, she was a hard-working parent and wife, volunteering at hospitals, churches and was a den mother in scouting. After her divorce, she worked for Sears, Cedar Falls school system, Ramada Inn, Schutlz Manufacturing, and her deepest joy — Hawkeye Valley Area Agency on Aging, as it was then called.

People are also reading…

She has been a member of PEO for over 60 years, having been the principal founding member of a chapter in Bellaire, Ohio.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Billie Hesse

Billie Hesse

WATERLOO — Billie Hesse will celebrate her 85th birthday on Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News