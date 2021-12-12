Happy 100th birthday Anne Lukes

Anne Lukes celebrated her 100th birthday with a party hosted by Dennis & Mary Shileny on Dec. 10.

She was born on Dec. 10, 1921, in Glen Ellyn, Ill. Her parents were Frank and Sarah Bouska. Anne married Arthur F. Lukes, and together they have six children: Jean Lukes, John (Joannie) Lukes, Mark (Linda) Lukes, Connie Lukes, Mary (Dennis) Shileny, and Paul Lukes.

She is also blessed with 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Anne retired as the Post Master in Protivin, Iowa.

Anne’s motto; "Life is what you make it, accept things for what they are, and choose to be happy." Anne loves to play the piano, likes dining out, and enjoys rum & Coke. Friends are invited to send cards to 5500 S. Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613.

