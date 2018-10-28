Glennis Smith
SHELL ROCK — Glennis Smith will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in rural Tripoli to Arthur and Martha Holm. She married Lawrence Dettmer and Merle “Bud” Smith, both now deceased.
Glennis has five daughters, one son, 21 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.
Cards may be sent to P.O. Box 283, Shell Rock 50670.
