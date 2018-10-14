Gladys Vande Krol
WATERLOO — On Oct. 10, Gladys Vande Krol will be 90 years old.
Her daughters, Gloria (Smith) and LaVonne (Mendenhall) are requesting a card shower from her many friends and family to celebrate this occasion. Gladys now lives independently at Friendship Village, Apt. 150, 600 Park Lane, Waterloo 50702.
Gladys and her husband, Milo, moved to Waterloo after living in Oskaloosa for 45 years.
Milo was called home to Heaven in 2013. Their son, Merlyn, was called home in 2006. Yet, Gladys continues to serve the Lord and still enjoys playing the piano.
Her daughters and their husbands, Dave Smith and Jon Mendenhall, along with Gladys’ nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, hope to celebrate this birthday with her. Cards, notes and pictures from you who know her would add to this celebration for this special day.
