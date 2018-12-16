Gerre Claney was born Dec. 22, 1928, on the family farm in Dunkerton to John and Ohna Hein. She married Donald Claney on Dec. 24, 1951; he is now deceased.
Her four children are Brian, Jon, Elizabeth and Steve. There also are nine grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 1400 Pinnacle Place, Waterloo 50701.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.