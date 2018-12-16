Try 1 month for 99¢
Gerre Claney

Gerre Claney

Gerre Claney was born Dec. 22, 1928, on the family farm in Dunkerton to John and Ohna Hein. She married Donald Claney on Dec. 24, 1951; he is now deceased.

Her four children are Brian, Jon, Elizabeth and Steve. There also are nine grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 1400 Pinnacle Place, Waterloo 50701.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments