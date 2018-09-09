Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASHUA — Gerald Vanderwerf will celebrate his 80th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Sept. 15, 1938, to Peter and Grace Vanderwerf. He has been married to Dixie Vanderwerf since 1989.

Hosting the event will be his wife. His family also includes children Gary and Sarah Vanderwerf of Charles City, Mark Vanderwerf of Waterloo, Leslie and Ben Davis of Imperial, Calif., stepdaughter LeaAnn Westernberger of New Berlin, Wis., and Laurie and Brent Schipper of Ankeny, along with seven grandchildren, four stepgrandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 55 Chestnut, P.O. Box 365, Nashua 50658.

