Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Fuller/50

Mr. and Mrs. Fuller

Fuller/50

WATERLOO — Steve and Kathy Fuller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Steve Fuller and Kathy Jacobson were married Aug. 3, 1968, at Bergen Lutheran Church, Roland.

Kathy retired from Cedar Valley Medical, and Steve retired from the John Deere Engine Works.

Their family includes children David and Lori Fuller of Dike and Don and Leah Fuller of Marion, as well as three grandchildren, Katelyn, Addison and Rielly.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments