Fuller/50
WATERLOO — Steve and Kathy Fuller will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.
Steve Fuller and Kathy Jacobson were married Aug. 3, 1968, at Bergen Lutheran Church, Roland.
Kathy retired from Cedar Valley Medical, and Steve retired from the John Deere Engine Works.
Their family includes children David and Lori Fuller of Dike and Don and Leah Fuller of Marion, as well as three grandchildren, Katelyn, Addison and Rielly.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.