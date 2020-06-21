Frederick W. Schoepske Jr.
WATERLOO — Frederick W. Schoepske Jr. will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He was born June 26, 1930, son of Frederick W. Schoepske and Martha Gutzmer Schoepske. He married Delores A. Barber on Aug. 5, 1951.
His family includes Sharon (Tim) Chamberlin, Steve (Kathy) Schoepske, Dennis (Lori) Schoepske, Douglas Schoepske, Susan (Dale) Johnson, Duane Schoepske, 13 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
He retired from Superior Welding in 1995.
Mr. Schoepske was involved with Cub Scouts at Irving Elementary as Pack Master in the 60s, with the Chevalier’s Drum and Bugle Corps Booster Club in the late 60s to mid 70s and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.
Cards may be sent to 1206 Western Ave., Waterloo, 50702.
