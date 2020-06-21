× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Frederick W. Schoepske Jr.

WATERLOO — Frederick W. Schoepske Jr. will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born June 26, 1930, son of Frederick W. Schoepske and Martha Gutzmer Schoepske. He married Delores A. Barber on Aug. 5, 1951.

His family includes Sharon (Tim) Chamberlin, Steve (Kathy) Schoepske, Dennis (Lori) Schoepske, Douglas Schoepske, Susan (Dale) Johnson, Duane Schoepske, 13 grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, seven stepgreat-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He retired from Superior Welding in 1995.

Mr. Schoepske was involved with Cub Scouts at Irving Elementary as Pack Master in the 60s, with the Chevalier’s Drum and Bugle Corps Booster Club in the late 60s to mid 70s and enjoyed woodworking as a hobby.

Cards may be sent to 1206 Western Ave., Waterloo, 50702.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0