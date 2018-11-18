Francys Ferch Klages
TRIPOLI — Francys Ferch Klages will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at the Tripoli Nursing Home. A post card shower is also planned.
She was born Dec. 4, 1918, in Marble Rock to Ed and Marie Nikolas of Ionia. She married Dale Ferch in 1936; he passed away in 1977. She married Karl H. Klages in 1987; he passed away in 2004.
She has been a housewife.
Hosting the event will be her family, Wilma Pulfer of Phoenix, Dale Ferch of Kechi, Kan., Sharon McIntyre of Overland Park, Kan., and Micheal Ferch of Brooklyn, N.Y., as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
No invitations will be sent, and no gifts are requested. Cards may be sent to her at Tripoli Nursing Home, 604 Third St. SW, Tripoli 50676.
