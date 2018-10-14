Try 1 month for 99¢
STOUT — Florence Freese will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family gathering and a card shower.

She was born Oct. 21, 1928, in rural Ackley to Lammert and Fannie Folkerts Hemmen. She married Fred Freese in 1952; he passed away in 2002.

Her family includes Merlin and Linda Freese and Mike and Pat Freese, as well as five grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and another expected.

Cards may be sent to her at Box 362, Stout 50673.

