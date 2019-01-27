This young lady had fun celebrating her upcoming 97th birthday a little early at a Balltown supper with family and friends, and photo op with owner Mike Breitbach! She will also be honored with a card shower and birthday dinner.
Lucille was born on Feb. 7, 1922, in Waverly to Adolph and Elsie Albrecht.
She enjoys holding and playing with great-grandson, Jase, playing cards with friends, eating out, watching Mollie B Polka Party and Andy Griffith shows, Good Neighbor Club lunches, some gardening, her flowers, working at church funeral lunches, petting the cat, and "farming," especially, riding in the combine.
Her family includes sons Ron and Kathy of Waverly and Roger of Janesville, grandson Marc and Tabatha and great-grandson Jase of Escanaba, Mich.
Birthday greetings may be sent to 920 W. Barrick Road, Janesville 50647. She'd enjoy hearing from you!
Happy Birthday, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma!!
We Love You!!
