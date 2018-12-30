Try 1 month for 99¢
Ervin Meyer

Ervin Meyer

Ervin Meyer

APLINGTON — Ervin Meyer will be honored on his 90th birthday with a card shower.

He was born Jan. 5, 1929, in Aplington to Henry and Edith Meyer, and he married Mildred Huisman on Aug. 17, 1950.

Ervin is a retired farmer.

His family includes children, Karen (deceased), Deb, Randall (deceased), Jolene, Loren, Darcy and Wendy, as well as six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to him at 1020 Caldwell, Aplington 50604.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments