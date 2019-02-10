DIKE — Elisabeth “Liz” Clapp is celebrating her 90th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Dike Public Library Meeting Room, 133 E. Elder, Dike; enter off Fourth Street.
She was born Feb. 23, 1929, in Grundy Center.
Liz retired from the University of Northern Iowa Food Service.
Hosting the event will be her children, Vernon and Metta Beninga, Sue and Jay Kruger, Beth and Scott Kirkevold, Carol and Dan Fox and Debbie and Rob Sproat. She also has nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
If you are unable to attend the open house, cards can be sent to 365 Marion Blvd., Unit 216, Marion 52302.
