WATERLOO -- Elaine Goldsberry will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.
She was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Oelwein. She married Fred Goldsberry; he is now deceased.
Her family includes children Dan and Dolly Goldsberry, Julie and Paul Roloff and Tom and Sandy Goldsberry, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 256 Normandy St., Waterloo 50703.
Happy Birthday to our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. We are so lucky to have you in our life.
Dan and Dolly Goldsberry, Tom and Sandy Goldsberry and Julie and Paul Roloff
