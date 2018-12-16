Try 1 month for 99¢
Elaine Goldsberry

Elaine Goldsberry

WATERLOO -- Elaine Goldsberry will celebrate her 85th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Dec. 14, 1933, in Oelwein. She married Fred Goldsberry; he is now deceased.

Her family includes children Dan and Dolly Goldsberry, Julie and Paul Roloff and Tom and Sandy Goldsberry, along with five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 256 Normandy St., Waterloo 50703.

Happy Birthday to our wonderful Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. We are so lucky to have you in our life.

Dan and Dolly Goldsberry, Tom and Sandy Goldsberry and Julie and Paul Roloff

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments