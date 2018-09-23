Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WAVERLY — Dorothy McDonald will celebrate her 90th birthday with a card shower.

She previously celebrated her birthday with a family dinner.

She was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Denver to Robert and Edna Schmidt. She married Ray A. McDonald on Oct. 17, 1948, in Waverly. Her family includes Becky and Darwin Uhlenhopp, grandchildren Brent and Leann Uhlenhopp and Stephanie and Justin Higgins and great-grandchild Oliver Ray Uhlenhopp.

Cards may be sent to 108 16th Ave. SW, Unit 303, Waverly 50677.

