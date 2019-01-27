Try 1 month for 99¢
Dorothy Kass

CEDAR FALLS -- Dorothy Kass will celebrate her 90th birthday with a SURPRISE (Shhhhh Please!) open house from 3 to 6 p.m. next Sunday, Feb. 3, at Western Home Communities Diamond Center, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls.

She was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Dubuque to Mike and Elsie Burkart Steve. She married Raymond Kass on July 22, 1948; he preceded her in death on Dec. 3, 2008.

She is a retired farmer.

Hosting the event will be Dorothy's children, Jerry Kass (Mary Sevey), Beverly Crosby, Mary Connell (Jim Connell) and Dick Kass (Kathy Sadler). She has 24 grandchildren.

No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.

