WATERLOO -- Dorothy Harting, formerly of Jesup, will be honored on her 102nd birthday with a card shower.

Dorothy was born on Nov. 10, 1916, to Mabel and Herbert Seemann. She married Walter Harting on Jan. 1, 1935.

Birthday greetings and wishes honoring Dorothy can be sent to:

1117 Maxhelen Blvd., Apt. 113

Waterloo 50701-0113

