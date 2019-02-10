Try 1 month for 99¢
MAYNARD — Dorothy Fink will be celebrating her 90th birthday on Feb. 19.

Dorothy was married to Lyle Fink on Sept. 24, 1950. They were married for 48 years before Lyle passed away on May 17, 1999.

Dorothy has seven children, Rollin (Luann) Fink, Randy (Gail) Fink, Susan (Bob) Jensen, Roger Fink, Rick (Denice) Fink, Sandy (Floyd) Clark and Sheryl (Dan) Nading, as well as 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. One grandson is deceased.

Cards may be sent to 235 Long Grove St., Maynard 50655.

A family celebration will be held at a later date.

