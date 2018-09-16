Dorothy Courtney
WATERLOO — Dorothy Courtney will celebrate her 100th birthday with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m. next Sunday, Sept. 23, in the sunroom at Ravenwood Specialty Care, hosted by her daughters.
She was born Sept. 23, 1918, in Rochelle, Ill., to Adolph and Ida Schabacker.
She is retired from Covenant Medical Center.
Her family includes Kay, Sandy, Pam, and stepdaughter, Judy (deceased), 16 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to her at Ravenwood Specialty Care, Room A-12, 2651 St. Francis Drive, Waterloo 50702.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
