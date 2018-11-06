Try 1 month for 99¢
Dorothea Kruger

PARKERSBURG -- Dorothea Kruger will celebrate her 90th birthday on Nov. 5.

Instead of gifts we are requesting a card shower. Cards can be sent to Parker Place, Highway 57, Parkersburg 50665.

She was born in Cresco to William and Ruth Woodard on Nov. 5, 1928. She married Orlen Kruger in 1951.

Her family includes Steve Kruger of New Hartford, Lynn Kruger of Stout and Daryl Kruger of Denver, Colo., along with seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

