Doris Crandall

CEDAR FALLS -- Doris Handorf Crandall will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family celebration today in Des Moines. A card shower is also planned.

She was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Hansell. She married Max Crandall on Nov. 24, 1950.

Her family includes children Lori and Bill Simpson and Kelly and Cheree Crandall, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to 5500 S. Main St., Apt. 24, Cedar Falls 50613.

