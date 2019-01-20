Doris Crandall

CEDAR FALLS -- Doris Handorf Crandall will celebrate her 90th birthday with a family celebration today in Des Moines. A card shower is also planned.
She was born Jan. 28, 1929, in Hansell. She married Max Crandall on Nov. 24, 1950.
Her family includes children Lori and Bill Simpson and Kelly and Cheree Crandall, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to 5500 S. Main St., Apt. 24, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.