WAVERLY — Dora Mae Hausman will celebrate her 99th birthday with a card shower.

She was born Nov. 21, 1919, in Waterloo to Pearl and Thursa (Gipe) Fox. She married Laurence Hausman on Nov. 11, 1939.

Her family includes Kathy and Bob Bremner and Carol and Ron Johnson, along with six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, 1922 Fifth Ave. NW, Waverly 50677.

