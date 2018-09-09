Donna Tiller
CEDAR FALLS — Donna Tiller is celebrating her 80th birthday with a card shower.
She was also honored with a family dinner, hosted by Teresa Riebkes.
She was born Sept. 1, 1938, in Cedar Falls to Elbert and Alice Randall. She married Irvin Tiller.
Donna retired as a bookkeeper.
Her family includes children Tammi and Gary Meyer of Grundy Center and Terri and Rod Riebkes of Cedar Falls, along with grandchildren Chad Meyer of Grundy Center, Jessica and Brandon Clough of Newton and Hannah Riebkes (Damon Gard) of Kansas City, Mo.
Cards may be sent to 1724 Primrose Drive, Cedar Falls 50613.
