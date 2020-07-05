Don Crawford
INDEPENDENCE -- Don Crawford will celebrate his 90th birthday with a card shower.
He was born July 5, 1930, in Independence. Mr. Crawford is a retired farmer. His family includes his children, Linda Walthart, Judy (Ed) DePaepe, Jeff (Farzenah) Crawford and Sue (Aaron) Doan and Mark (Micky) Crawford; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Cards may be sent to him at Lexington Estates, 1600 E. First St., Room 403, Independence, IA 50644.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!