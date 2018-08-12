Subscribe for 33¢ / day
READLYN — Dolores Ungs was honored on her 85th birthday on July 28 with a family dinner and celebration with all her children.

She was born Aug. 9, 1933. She is the widow of Bob Ungs

Cards may be sent to P.O Box 177, Readlyn 50668.

Her family includes Bob, Kenny, Mary Lou, Kelly, Jeff, as well as nine grandchildren.

Happy Birthday, Mom. We love you!

Kelly, Janet, Bob , Carol, Kenny, Debbie, Mary Lou, Jeff and Kelli

