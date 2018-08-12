DeMaris Hochhalter
CEDAR FALLS — DeMaris Sorensen Hochhalter will celebrate her 80th birthday with an OPEN HOUSE from 2 to 4 p.m. next Sunday, Aug. 19, at Prairie Wind Western Homes, 5313 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, in the third-floor conference center.
She was born Aug. 23, 1938, to Page and Antoinette Winegar Sorensen in Chelan Falls, Wash. She married Wayne Hochhalter on Jan. 5, 1956, in Miller, S.D.
Hosting the event will be her daughters, Debra Briddle, Judy (Kim) Dostal and Holly (Blair) Lewis. Her sons are Kevin Hochhalter and Curtis (Bea) Hochhalter.
She also has 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
No invitations are being sent out, and no gifts are requested.
Cards may be sent to her at 5313 Caraway Lane, No. 223, Cedar Falls 50613.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.