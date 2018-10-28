Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Deloris Hites Goettsch will celebrate her 90th birthday with a surprise card shower.

She was born Oct. 30, 1928, to Theodore and Minnie Fick Hites of Clarksville. She married Robert Goettsch on Feb. 28, 1948, in Waterloo. He is now deceased.

Deloris has previously worked as an assistant teacher at Norton’s Corners, John Deere, Dana Grocery and Hinson Manufacturing.

Her children include William (deceased) and Lynn Goettsch and Lynn and Steve Brase. She also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Cards may be sent to Deloris Goettsch, 1427 W. Donald, Waterloo 50703.

