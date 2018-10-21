Try 1 month for 99¢
Del Pudil

CEDAR FALLS -- Delbert "Del" Pudil will celebrate his 90th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 27.

He was born Oct. 27, 1928.

His family invites you to share his birthday cake during an Open House from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 in the community room of Cedar Falls Village Co-op, 914 Bluegrass Circle, Cedar Falls 50613.

Please share memories with Del, but no gifts. Cards may be sent to Unit 210 at the above address.

