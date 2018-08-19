REINBECK -- Delane Thede will celebrate her 90th birthday with an open house from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at PT Grillers Event Center, 24735 U Ave., just north of Oak Leaf Country Club, Reinbeck.
She was born Aug. 26, 1928.
Hosting the event will be her children.
No invitations are being sent, and no gifts are requested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.