WATERLOO — David Schoepske will celebrate his 90th birthday with a party from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the Evansdale AMVETS, 706 Colleen Ave., hosted by his children and grandchildren.

He was born Oct. 18, 1928.

No gifts are requested.

