Darlene Peterson
WATERLOO — Darlene Guthrie Peterson is celebrating her 85th birthday with a family dinner Aug. 22 and with a card shower, hosted by her children.
She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Waterloo to Dale and Ruth Guthrie, and she was married July 3, 1955.
Darlene is a retired teacher from the Waterloo Schools.
Her family includes daughters Benneth, Denise and Lynn, along with four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, No. 6212, Waterloo 50702.
