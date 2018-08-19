Darlene Peterson

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
WATERLOO — Darlene Guthrie Peterson is celebrating her 85th birthday with a family dinner Aug. 22 and with a card shower, hosted by her children.

She was born Aug. 22, 1933, in Waterloo to Dale and Ruth Guthrie, and she was married July 3, 1955.

Darlene is a retired teacher from the Waterloo Schools.

Her family includes daughters Benneth, Denise and Lynn, along with four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

Cards may be sent to her at 3720 Village Place, No. 6212, Waterloo 50702.

